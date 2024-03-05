It's safe to say Dr. Anil Menon is over the moon about realizing his lifelong dream of becoming an astronaut.

"I'm beyond excited, and it's hard to put into words. Whenever you have a long journey like that, and you get to the end, it's indescribable what a sense of relief and joy and excitement it is to get here. So it's wonderful," said Menon.

Menon grew up in Minneapolis and says he first fantasized about going to space after watching a documentary on the Space Shuttle at the Science Museum of Minnesota when he was 6 years old.

But it was during high school at St. Paul Academy, where one of his teachers, Peggy Keeling, sparked his love of learning and science, which he says put him on the path to his current career.

"It wasn't about being an astronaut. It was really about just encouraging me and believing in me that made all the difference," said Menon.

Menon is one of 12 men and women who graduated from NASA's astronaut training program on Tuesday, and he's now eligible for future trips to the international space station and the moon.

But as a flight surgeon, he says he's most excited about the possibility of exploring new frontiers by one day embarking on a mission to Mars.

"Going to Mars for three years and with all the new conditions we discover, you're definitely going to need some medical help there and that means more learning and more that we can bring back to Earth."

Menon says he applied to NASA five times before he was accepted into the space program. .

And with the world watching and the universe waiting, Menon says his Minnesota roots prepared him to reach for the stars.

"It's the love for nature and the access to nature and that wonder that the world gives you, that really drove me to do a lot of this stuff and that's Minnesota for you," said Menon.