Minnesota National Guard flyover of hospitals Wednesday: Times and locations

The Minnesota National Guard will complete flyovers statewide Wednesday to honor those working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flyover is planned as part of a national effort to recognize health care workers, first responders, grocery store workers and other essential workers. The flight paths are set to fly near medical facilities in different communities. The Minnesota National Guard is planning to fly over other sites in future events later this month.

“These flyovers are our way of showing solidarity for those who have stepped forward to serve during this pandemic," said Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, the Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard. "This is a small way that we can salute those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response for their service and sacrifice.”

The flyovers will include combinations of F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 148th Fighter Wing based in Duluth and C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 133rd Air Wing out of Ft. Snelling in St. Paul.

The Minnesota National Guard is incorporating the flyovers into previously scheduled training missions.

Times may vary based on weather or other variables. To best view the flyover, Guard officials recommend watching from rooftops or open areas.