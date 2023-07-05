Minnesota National Guard deploying members to Colombia

article

The Minnesota National Guard will be sending members on a nine-month deployment to Colombia as part of the United States' counter-drug mission.

"This enduring mission is an ongoing cooperative effort between the United States, Colombia, and other South American countries," Chief Warrant Officer Five Brad Husnik Detachment Commander said in a press release. "This high-visibility mission provides multiple opportunities for the members of the detachment to showcase the skills and experience of the Minnesota National Guard in master-level, expeditionary travel during extreme environments, including high altitudes."

The six-member, fixed-wing detachment being deployed to Bogota will conduct flight operations transporting cargo and passengers.