Minnesota measles cases: 25 confirmed since mid-September, all unvaccinated

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 25 measles cases have been confirmed since mid-September in two unrelated clusters in Fillmore and Todd counties. According to MDH, all 25 people who got sick in recent weeks were unvaccinated and Minnesota has had 42 measles cases in 2026. MDH urges anyone not vaccinated against measles to get an MMR shot as officials warn the total will likely grow.



Minnesota health officials say measles is spreading in two parts of the state among unvaccinated people.

Minnesota measles cases climb in 2 counties

What we know:

Officials with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) say 25 measles cases have been confirmed since mid-September in two unrelated clusters in different parts of Minnesota. According to MDH, six cases are in Fillmore County and 19 are in Todd County.

Local perspective:

According to MDH, all the people who got sick with measles in recent weeks were unvaccinated. The department says there are pockets of unvaccinated or under-vaccinated people across Minnesota, and anyone who is not vaccinated is at risk.

By the numbers:

MDH says the current statewide total is 42 measles cases in 2026. The department also says there have been more than 4,000 confirmed measles cases in the U.S. this year.

Why health officials expect more cases

MDH says measles is highly contagious, and the case count will likely grow. The department says measles is circulating again in the U.S., which means exposure can happen in any community and any county.

Why you should care:

MDH says measles can make people very sick, especially infants, young children, pregnant people and people with underlying conditions. The department says vaccination is the best way to prevent illness.

What you can do:

MDH urges anyone who has not been vaccinated against measles to get vaccinated. According to MDH, the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is safe, well-studied and the strongest defense against measles, and people should talk with their health care provider for more information on when to get vaccinated.