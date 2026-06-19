Minnesota man walks 1,776 miles for youth mental health awareness, resources

The Brief Jason Lennox is walking 1,776 miles around Minnesota to support youth mental health. The journey highlights the struggles kids face, especially in rural areas, and aims to raise awareness and resources. The walk begins Monday, June 29 in Stillwater, with an unofficial kickoff for Kenzie Mae this weekend at St. Olaf Lake.



A Minnesota man is about to take on a 1,776-mile journey with a mission to help kids struggling with their mental health.

Jason Lennox prepares for a 105-day walk to support youth

What we know:

Jason Lennox is setting out on a 105-day walk, covering 1,776 miles mostly along the borders of Minnesota. The distance matches the year of the country’s founding, as the United States marks its 250th birthday.

Lennox’s goal is to be a force multiplier for youth dealing with mental health challenges, drawing on his own experiences.

"This is just a portion of what we need," said Jason Lennox, One Arrow Foundation, as he showed a FOX9 crew a room full of supplies.

Lennox walked more than 500 miles last year to raise money for behavioral health services.

The day after he came home, he learned about the death by suicide of 11-year-old Kenzie Mae, which inspired his new mission.

"It was just one of the moments that changed the way that I thought about this work realize we have to do something earlier, much earlier. And frankly, I was Kenzie, I was the 10-year-old thinking about suicide. And so that hit home," said Lennox.

The walk will focus on rural Minnesota, where Lennox says the need is urgent.

"People are 70% more likely to die by something like suicide in those rural parts. So it's important that we stop there," said Lennox.

Lennox’s journey is not just about raising awareness but also about creating resources.

"That's what we're doing here, is talking about it but also giving. Giving resources, creating resources to do something about it, because talk is talk and that's good, we need that, but walk is walk and that's what we're doing," said Lennox.

The walk will start Monday, June 29 in Stillwater, after an unofficial kickoff event for Kenzie Mae at St. Olaf Lake this weekend.

Community members share their support and personal stories

What they're saying:

Kelly and Tatum Thibodeau of New Richland believe Lennox’s walk will save lives.

"I think what he's doing is amazing," said Kelly Thibodeau.

"I think it really brings awareness," said Tatum Thibodeau.

18-year-old Tatum Thibodeau, who attempted suicide about three months ago, says she is now in a better place thanks in part to people like Lennox and the services he supports.

"It really advocates for people struggling. And I think that it can really reach out to people, and he's really trying to change the world," she said.

Lennox’s own journey to recovery included struggles with drugs and alcohol before he found help and built a life worth living. He says talking about mental health and taking action are both crucial steps.

The walk is meant to pay it forward, offering hope and resources to others who may be struggling in silence.

The walk’s purpose and how to get involved

Why you should care:

Lennox’s walk shines a light on youth mental health, especially in rural communities where the risk of suicide is higher and resources can be harder to access.

The effort is about both raising awareness and making sure kids get the help they need.

Anyone interested in learning more or finding ways to help can visit recoveryroad250 for more information.