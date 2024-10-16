Minnesota Lynx 'super fans' ready for Game 3, new WNBA championship

The Brief Self-described Minnesota Lynx super fans from Albertville are cheering on the WNBA team in the finals as they hope to win another championship. The Sargents have been season ticket holders in 2011. Hunter Sargent has written a rap about the Lynx, as well as, commemorated their championships with tattoos on his fingers.



Whether it’s a poster of Maya Moore or a bobblehead of Napheesa Collier, Hunter Sargent and his wife Hollynd have their fair share of Minnesota Lynx memorabilia.

But when it comes to their level of excitement over the team's current playoff run, the couple from Albertville seem to have it well in hand.

Successful season

"I feel like this has been a long time coming," Hunter told FOX 9.

Not only does Hunter have the Lynx's four championship trophies tattooed on his fingers, he also wrote a rap about his favorite team – with the help of the team's DJ, after they won their last title in 2017.

"I'm basically pledging my loyalty to the Lynx and my support," said Hunter. "It was my way of saying, one, congratulations for winning the championship, Two, thank you for welcoming us into the Lynx family."

Passionate people

The Sargents fell for the Lynx soon after falling for each other, when Hunter's father gave them tickets to a half dozen games as a wedding present.

They've been season ticket holders since 2011, and try to get to every home game they can.

"It’s a big thing for us. It keeps us busy," said Hollynd.

Both Hunter and Hollynd have special needs and they say the Lynx and their fans make them feel like part of a community.

"When you're native and you have a disability, it's so hard because it's like you don't want to show so much of yourself, but at the same time, it's just like the Lynx are kind of like relax and be yourself," said Hunter.

With a fifth championship within their grasp, the Sargents hope the Lynx will win one for the thumb.

"It's just awesome to be a part of that," said Hunter.