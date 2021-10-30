Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan tests positive for COVID-19

Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Flanagan made the announcement on her Facebook page Saturday, sharing she tested positive after caring for her 8-year-old daughter who tested positive on October 22.

"While I'm under the weather, our family is doing well, and we're thankful for the support of friends and family," Flanagan wrote. "I've experienced a lot of extreme feelings over the course of this pandemic, but nothing has compared to how I felt when our baby said she didn't feel well."

She and her husband took their daughter Siobhan to a community testing site and got COVID tests after Siobhan said she had a headache and sore throat. Siobhan tested positive for COVID, while Flanagan and her husband tested negative.

"Tom and I are both fully vaccinated. We continued to get tested, and those tests continued to come back negative. We both stayed home to take care of Siobhan and to ensure we weren't potentially exposing other families," she wrote. "When I began to feel cold-like symptoms myself, I took a rapid test that came back positive on Friday."

Flanagan said she is staying home to recover and make sure she doesn't expose anyone else. She encouraged people to get vaccinated, especially to protect others.

"Siobhan and I are looking forward to getting a shot once we feel better - a first dose for her and a booster for me. Like many parents, I'm so grateful that vaccines will soon be available for our 5-11 year olds," she wrote. "For now, it's lots of screen time, naps, and snuggles over here."

On Friday, the FDA authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use in children 5 to 11 years old. The CDC will next decide whether to sign off on the shots.

