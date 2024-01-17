Minnesota’s legal sports betting to come before legislature again this year

Those hoping that sports betting will become legal in Minnesota will have the odds of that happening to improve this year, albeit only slightly, as lawmakers will once again look to take up the issue.

Minnesota Sen. Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) has announced he plans to introduce Minnesota Sports Betting Act 2.0 – an updated sports betting bill, on the first day of the legislative session which is set to convene on Feb. 12.



Components in the initial framework of the legislation include licensing opportunities for Minnesota's 11 tribal nations to offer retail and mobile sports betting, a 15% tax rate on sports betting revenue (with proceeds providing tax relief for local charities), and reintroducing free plays and bonus games on electronic pull-tabs that are also charitable gaming options.

According to the announcement, Miller’s latest version will be, "aimed at bringing various stakeholders and legislators on both sides of the aisle together to legalize sports betting in Minnesota."

"Changes made to electronic pull tabs last session raised significant concerns from charities across the state," Sen. Miller said in a statement. "Restoring some of the functions that were eliminated in last year’s omnibus tax bill would address some of their concerns."

The bill will incorporate feedback previously received from constituents, legislators, and a variety of stakeholders, according to Miller.

The path to legalized sports betting in Minnesota has been long and oftentimes contentious.



During the 2023 legislative session, DEL lawmakers supported passing measures that included so-called "tribal exclusivity" measures, giving native tribes the only licenses to put sports books in their casinos, and the rights to partner with mobile app vendors.

The 2023 version proposed a 10% tax rate, with Minnesota estimated to receive roughly $30 million a year in revenue while pledging to invest half the revenue to address problem gambling and half to support youth athletics.

Later in the session, an amendment proposed by Sen. Matt Klein (DFL-Mendota Heights), offered horse track owners a 30% stake of the state revenue – up to $20 million – then a maximum of $3 million per year after that.



But GOP lawmakers have signaled support for broader competition, and the availability for other businesses to receive licenses.

"This updated proposal combines ideas from my original Minnesota Sports Betting Act along with provisions from other sports betting bills that were introduced last session," Sen. Miller said in the announcement. "The goal of this proposal is to bring folks together to work toward a bipartisan solution to legalize sports betting in Minnesota. I strongly believe we can get it done this year."

In 2018, a United States Supreme Court ruling reversed a 1992 federal law that effectively banned most states from authorizing commercial sports gambling. Since then, 38 states and Washington D.C. have legalized sports betting.

In 2023, United States sports betting revenues surpassed $100 billion.