Lawmakers around the country and the globe are condemning the attack on former president Donald Trump, as many call for an investigation into the Pennsylvania shooting and an end to political violence.

"This is a heinous act, but it's also an assault on our democracy and no matter how divided we are, we have to unify against this kind of political violence," said U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Senator Klobuchar said Sunday that she has long called for increased protection for members of Congress, citing United States Capitol Police threat assessment data that shows there were 8,008 threats investigated last year. That’s a more than 53 percent increase since 2018.

She says with the possibility of copycat attacks, now more than ever, lawmakers need to be diligent and security needs to be prioritized. She’s also calling on an independent investigation into the attempted assassination attempt, as there are many questions as to how the shooter was able to access a roof so close to the former president.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Getty Images)

"We need to figure out what went wrong here immediately because how are we going to fix it going forward if we don’t know what went wrong," she said.

Former National Guard infantryman and State Senate Assistant Minority Leader Zach Duckworth says, with his military experience, he can’t help but question the events that led up to the assassination attempt but is currently focused on healing the division in our country.

"If we continue to let poisonous rhetoric and vitriol prevent us from working together, compromising, and seeking solutions for the betterment of not just us but future generations, we’re never going to make the progress we so desperately need," said Sen. Duckworth.

Duckworth says while he hasn’t faced any serious threats himself, this attack makes the risk of serving in public office much more tangible.

"You just never know who might be thinking what out there, and you have to be careful what you say and how you say it," said Duckworth. "Don’t be encouraging people to do things that are not consistent with our values as Americans."