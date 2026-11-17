The Brief The court has denied Vance Boelter's request to change the venue of his upcoming state trial. Boelter's attorneys had argued that media coverage of the Minnesota lawmaker shootings has tainted the potential jury pool in the Twin Cities area. Court documents in the denial say that Boelter provided no evidence "beyond his own assertions" that the publicity around the case had been uniquely localized to the Twin Cities.



Vance Boelter's request to change the venue of his upcoming state trial in the Minnesota lawmaker shootings has been denied.

Boelter venue change request denied.

What we know:

According to court documents, a judge has denied Boelter's request to change the venue of his state trial.

The court found it unreasonable to assume that counties in Minnesota outside the Twin Cities would have less exposure to the lawmaker shootings via national media or the internet. Court documents also say that Boelter did not provide any evidence that proves otherwise.

Court documents say that the state submitted evidence that showed that Boelter had been posting on the social media platform, Substack, from Aug. 9, 2026-Sept. 11, 2026, on a variety of topics, including both his trials.

The court says Boelter "explicitly solicited media attention, including offering to answer three questions from any "news person or social media influencer with at least 50,000 followers" who must first post a link to his Substack."

Court documents do say that instead of the standard panel of 50 prospective jurors that would typically comprise the initial panel in a first-degree murder trial in the Hennepin County District Court, the court will summon 500 prospective jurors from which the panel will be chosen.

Those prospective jurors will be given a 10-page questionnaire containing 54 questions. When those questionnaires are complete, they will be provided to trial counsel immediately.

Beyond that, the court said that Boelter did not prove that the trial could not be fair in Hennepin County, and he did not demonstrate that the publicity around his case is meaningfully different from any other high-profile criminal case in the county.

Boelter trial delayed

The backstory:

Boelter’s trial was scheduled to begin Nov. 2. But Boelter's attorneys asked for a delay, saying they now need more time to review evidence.

Boelter agreed to waive his rights to a speedy trial.

The trial is now scheduled to start on May 10, 2027. The new trial date considers the legislative session and the fact that lawmakers will be subpoenaed.

Boelter pleaded guilty in federal court and has already been sentenced to life in prison for the June 2025 attacks that killed Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband and wounded Sen. John Hoffman and members of his family.

He pleaded not guilty to charges in state court, which are being processed in a separate case.