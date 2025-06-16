Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Local officials, politicians react to suspect Vance Boelter arrest

The Brief Minnesota lawmaker assassination suspect Vance Boelter was arrested Sunday night in Green Isle. Charging documents were unsealed Sunday night, revealing more about the fatal shootings of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, as well as injuring Sen. John Hoffman and his wife. Local officials and politicians thanked law enforcement for their efforts in bringing Boelter into custody.



The arrest of Minnesota lawmaker assassination suspect Vance Boelter, which concluded the state's largest-ever manhunt, has prompted reactions from officials and politicians.

Boelter, 57, is the suspect in the assassination of Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, and injured Sen. John Hoffman and his wife. Rep. Hortman and her husband Mark were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park home early Saturday morning. Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot and injured in their Champlin home.

Boelter was arrested in Green Isle, Minnesota, Sunday night after what officials tell FOX 9 was the largest manhunt in Minnesota's history.

He is facing charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. He is set to make his first court appearance on Monday afternoon.

Here's how politicians and local leaders reacted to the arrest.

Gov. Tim Walz

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz released the following statement about the apprehension of Vance Boelter.

"After a two-day manhunt in which hundreds of law enforcement officials left their families to run into danger and deliver justice for Melissa and Mark Hortman, Vance Boelter has been apprehended.

"Boelter’s unthinkable actions ended the life of someone who shaped the core of who we are as a state. Someone who was beloved by colleagues on both sides of the aisle. Someone who sacrificed everything for public service.

"As a country we cannot become numb to this violence. We are a deeply divided nation. That has become even more clear over the last two days. The way we move forward and solve the problems facing our nation is not through hate. It is not through violence. It is through humility, and grace, and civility.

"To Melissa and Mark’s family: I cannot fathom your pain, your grief. Let us take solace in their memory, in Melissa’s legacy of selfless, pragmatic, gentle public service. The state of Minnesota grieves with you.

"To John and Yvette: we’re excited to see you at the Capitol, and the bravery you and your daughter Hope showed saved countless lives and will not be forgotten.

"To our law enforcement officers: thank you for your courage, your service, and your professionalism. You have saved lives.

"As we heal, we will not let fear win. We must now move forward in Melissa’s honor with understanding, service, and above all, a sense of one other’s humanity."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Senator Amy Klobuchar released the following statement.

"Thank you to all in law enforcement who worked relentlessly to locate and arrest this suspect. It was a mammoth and heroic effort."

Speaker Lisa Demuth

Rep. Lisa Demuth (R-Cold Spring) released the following statement.

"I’m grateful that this nightmare has come to an end with the suspected murderer captured alive so he can be charged, prosecuted, and punished for the horror he has wrought on our state. Thank you to the brave men and women of local, state, and federal law enforcement who have worked around the clock to ensure this evil man faces justice."

DFL Chair Richard Carlbom

DFL Chair Richard Carlbom released the following statement on the arrest.

"They got him. My hope is that this news will provide a modicum of comfort to the loved ones of the Hortmans and the Hoffmans tonight. The public will rest a little easier knowing that the shooter is in custody. Thank you to law enforcement for your hard work and effort in pursuit of justice for those impacted.

"The pain of this evil act of violence was made worse by a heinous right-wing misinformation campaign, amplified by public figures who abused their platforms and spread it. There is no place in our politics for those who condone political violence, nor for those who spread outrageous lies about it for their own personal or political gain."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey

Mayor Frey released the following statement.

"I’m grateful that our law enforcement partners in Minnesota acted with urgency to arrest the shooter and bring him to justice," said Mayor Frey. "Dozens of MPD officers worked around the clock to assist in the investigation, execute search warrants, and provide protection for targeted officials. Our police operated with skill and bravery, all while simultaneously working to keep other elected officials and members of our community safe. Political violence is abhorrent, it cuts against the most basic moral fabric of our democracy. It’s critical that those who commit these acts be held accountable under the law. I’m glad that will happen here."

Ramsey County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office released the following statement on social media.

The face of evil. After relentless and determined police work, the killer is now in custody. Thanks to the dedication of multiple agencies working together along with support from the community, justice is one step closer.