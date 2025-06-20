Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Police looking for more evidence in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Brooklyn Park police are searching near the Edinburgh Golf Course Friday morning for any additional evidence linked to the recent shooting and break-in at Rep. Melissa Hortman's home.
Police searching for evidence
What we know:
In a press release on Friday, the Brooklyn Park Police Department said there will be a police presence in the area, but there is no danger to the public.
Detectives will be conducting a second area canvass of the golf course for any additional evidence related to these recent crimes. It's unclear how long authorities plan to search the area, or exactly what they are looking for.
The search comes in the wake of an overnight break-in earlier this week at the home of late Rep. Melissa Hortman, which happened just days after she and her husband, Mark, were fatally shot.
Police say the family removed valuables from the residence on Tuesday, and it doesn't appear that anything is missing.
Authorities searching for evidence at Edinburgh Golf Course in connection to the break-in and fatal shooting at Rep. Melissa Hortman's home. (FOX 9)