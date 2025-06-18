Break-in at Rep. Hortman's Brooklyn Park home days after fatal shooting

The Brief Brooklyn Park police are investigating an overnight break-in at the home of late Rep. Hortman on Wednesday. This comes just days after Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were fatally shot inside the home in a targeted attack. Police say the family removed valuables from the residence on Tuesday, and it doesn't appear that anything is missing.



Brooklyn Park police are investigating a reported break-in at the home of late Rep. Melissa Hortman, just days after her and her husband were fatally shot.

Break-in at Rep. Hortman's home

What we know:

Police were alerted at around 8 a.m. Wednesday to an overnight break-in at the Brooklyn Park home. The person reportedly entered the back of the residence after removing a piece of plywood and breaking a window.

While the house showed evidence of having been searched, family members reported it didn’t appear that anything was missing.

The home had been processed by crime scene investigators earlier this week in relation to the fatal shooting of Melissa and Mark Hortman, who were killed inside the home. The home was boarded up early Sunday morning, and released back to the family. On Tuesday, relatives removed valuables from the home.

Crime scene investigators reprocessed the home for evidence of the burglary. Authorities said there was a police trailer camera located at the front of the home. It's unclear whether anyone was spotted on that camera.

What you can do:

Neighbors are encouraged to check their cameras from the last day. Anyone with evidence or information related to this incident is encouraged to call police at 763-493-8222.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Police are investigating a reported break-in at the late Rep. Melissa Hortman's home in Brooklyn Park. Pictured is a broken window at the rear of the house. From: FOX 9