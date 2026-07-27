MnDOT wants your input on I-694's future with new survey

The Brief MnDOT says it is studying improvements to I-694 between Brooklyn Center and Arden Hills. Residents and commuters can take a survey through Aug. 18 and attend a public meeting on Aug. 5 to provide their opinions. The study plans to cover parts of Brooklyn Park, Fridley, Columbia Heights, New Brighton and Arden Hills.



The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking for public input on the future of I-694 between Brooklyn Center and Arden Hills.

MnDOT seeks community feedback for I-694 improvements

What we know:

MnDOT says the I-694 study aims to "evaluate current conditions, identify future needs and develop both near-term and long-term recommendations" for one of the busiest freeway corridors in the Twin Cities metro area.

The survey is now open to residents, commuters, businesses and community members, with MnDOT saying it encourages everyone to participate and "help shape the future vision" for the corridor. All survey submissions must be made by Aug. 18.

MnDOT is asking for public input on the future of I-694 between Brooklyn Center and Arden Hills. (FOX 9)

MnDOT will also host a public meeting on Aug. 5 and plans to participate in several local events to share information about the study and gather more feedback from the community, according to a press release.

Dig deeper:

MnDOT says the outcome of the study could impact daily commutes, business operations and overall traffic flow for the thousands who use I-694 daily.