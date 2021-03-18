Minnesota kids collect more than 600 pounds of food for pets at rescue shelter

article

An effort by some Twin Cities kids helped collect hundreds of pounds of dog and cat food along with other supplies for a rescue shelter.

The kids, Eli, Ashley, and Alfonso, teamed up for a puppy and kitten shower to support Ruff Start Rescue in Princeton, Minnesota.

According to the shelter, the kids' families have volunteered at the shelter and also act as foster families for pets that come through. Using an Amazon wishlist and Facebook, they ended collecting a haul of supplies to help out Ruff Start, including:

453 pounds of dry puppy food and 9 cases of wet puppy food

179 pounds of dry kitten food and 7 cases of wet food

306 dog and cat toys

29 collars

55 leashes

6 scratchboards

80 fleece blankets

Along with many other supplies, they collected, and even before the recent fundraiser, the kids also made dozens of fleece rope toys and tied blankets.

The families say they plan on making the fundraiser and annual endeavor for them, while they continue to do regular volunteering.

If you'd like to donate to the fundraiser, you can click here for more information.