Minnesota is the last state to sell 3.2 beer and one state senator wants to change that

On Friday, Minnesota will become the last state in the United States to still have Prohibition-era laws in place that only allow the sale of 3.2 beer in supermarkets and gas stations.

The state will earn that distinction as Utah has passed legislation to repeal similar laws in that state.

But, some Minnesota lawmakers say they'd like our legislation to follow suit. In a release on Thursday, Minnesota State Senator Karin Housley called for a change to the laws.

She says the 3.2 requirement not only limits consumer options for beer but is also tough for stores to find product to sell, as manufacturers have cut back or eliminated 3.2 beer production.

"Minnesota has a world-class craft brewing scene and a booming market," Sen. Housley wrote in a statement. "We should be encouraging growth in that area, not stifling it. I’m looking forward to having a robust debate on this issue during the upcoming legislative session."

In Utah, November 1 will mark the first time supermarkets and gas stations in that state can sell stronger beer -- but not by much. New laws will allow beer as strong as 4.8 percent by weight.

Housley says she also plans to push bills to allow wine sales at supermarkets and regulations that impact growler sales.

