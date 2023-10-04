Minnesota Ice Castles heading to Maple Grove this winter

article

The Ice Castles are back in Minnesota this winter, with the popular attraction being held in Maple Grove this winter.

The frozen attraction, known for its slides, tunnels and sculptures, will be built with handmade icicles at the corner of Main Street and Weaver Lake Road, Experience Maple Grove posted on Facebook.

This year's winter wonderland will include ice slides, caverns, archways, crawl tunnels, ice sculptures, tubing hill an ice bar and more, noting crews are already on site, the post says.

The actual construction of the castle will begin once Mother Nature allows, usually in November. The opening date also depends on the weather — the Ice Castles typically opens in early to mid-January and remains open until early March.

Last year, Ice Castles was held at Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton. In previous years, the attraction came to Eden Prairie, Stillwater and Excelsior.

The Minnesota Ice Castles website is here.