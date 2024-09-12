Unprecedented Minnesota House investment puts DFL at advantage

Democrats at the national level are making an unprecedented investment in statewide races. Thursday, they announced 13 Minnesota campaigns among their targets for about $2.5 million in spending.

What's at stake?

The 2024 election will indisputably mean a lot for Minnesota.

"We have quite a lot at stake," said House Majority Leader Jamie Long, DFL-Minneapolis.

"What's at stake is simple: Minnesota's economy," said Rep. Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa.

Republicans can take the House and end the DFL’s Capitol trifecta by flipping as few as four seats.

But that task might’ve just gotten tougher.

Historic investment

The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee announced Thursday it’s sending $2.5 million to help Minnesota Democrats in 13 races.

Political analysts note this level of national investment is unusual for Democrats.

"So this could be signaling a strategy of saying that the Democrats are now going to pay more attention to what's happening in the state legislative races because states now are making decisions about what abortion and reproductive rights, they're making decisions about LGBTQ issues," said Hamline University political scientist David Schultz.

GOP also investing but DFL advantage increases

The Republican State Legislative Committee has also announced some investment in Minnesota and five other states.

But Minnesota Democrats already had a financial advantage, and analyst Blois Olson says the DLCC investment could mean they spend twice what the GOP does.

They’re targeting races up and down the state — from International Falls to Nicollet County.

"I think this new money gives Democrats a chance to put Republicans on defense in some seats they already hold," said FOX 9 political analyst Blois Olson.

Money isn't everything… what about Walz?

The money is a huge help, but excitement about Gov. Walz as the VP candidate might be even more important, especially in a race like 18A in the Mankato area.

"We have a great candidate there, Jeff Brand, who's working hard," said Leader Long. "But we also know that we have a hometown hero who's going to be on the ballot at the top of the ticket."

State GOP leaders see it from another perspective.

They believe increased scrutiny on Walz’s record will keep local Democrats on their heels.

"There is going to be probably a continued effort to try to answer and to defend Governor Walz," said Rep. Heintzeman.

But analysts say the influx of campaign cash will give Democrats a bigger blowhorn to amplify their messages.

And it might convince GOP donors to send their money to states like Wisconsin where the presidential race is closer.