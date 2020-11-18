Minnesota hospitals enhance visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise

Minnesota hospitals and health care facilities are implementing stricter visitor guidelines as the state faces increasing cases of COVID-19. In the most recent 24-hour period, the state reported more than 5,000 new cases and 67 deaths.

Earlier this week, health care workers pleaded with residents to remain vigilant and to reconsider large Thanksgiving get-togethers. They also asked the state to implement more restrictions as medical professionals face staffing and bed shortages.

Gov. Walz is expected to announce more restrictions Wednesday evening, including closing bars, restaurants and gyms for four weeks. During that time, take-out options will be permitted. Watch the announcement live at 6 p.m. on FOX 9 or fox9.com/live.

Allina Health

Allina announced that it is in a RED status, meaning no visitors are allowed in its facilities. There are some exceptions to this rule, such as if you are a parent or if you are assisting someone with an impairment or disability. For more details on visitor guidelines, click here.

If you qualify for a visitor exception, these guidelines must be followed:

Visitors will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 and must pass the screening to visit a patient. Visitors who leave the building must show their screening sticker or be re-screened to re-enter.

Visitors must wear a mask, visitor badge and screening sticker at all times during the visit.

Visitors must have good hand hygiene and practice physical distancing during the visit. Hand sanitizer is located at all building entrances and on patient care units.

If the waiting room is full, visitors may be asked to wait outside the building.

Visitors should visit only the patient’s room and avoid other areas. Visitors may be asked to step out of the room during an exam or treatment.

Visitors under the age of 18 will not be allowed, unless a compassionate exception has been granted.

Compassionate care exceptions may be considered.

For those who would like to visit virtually, places like Allina Health use a patient video calling software, Care to Connect, to help facilitate meetings.

M Health Fairview

M Health Fairview announced Wednesday that it has enhanced visitor restrictions at its clinics and hospitals. Currently, visitors are not allowed at M Health Fairview locations. In special circumstances, some exceptions are permitted.

Guidelines and Exceptions:

Visitors are not allowed for patients diagnosed with COVID-19 – or symptomatic patients suspected of having COVID-19. Exceptions may be made for end-of-life care, pediatric, and obstetric patients.

People who are sick or showing symptoms of COVID-19 are not allowed to visit patients. We screen all approved visitors upon arrival for symptoms of COVID-19.

No visitors under age 18 are allowed.

Patients with disabilities may have a designated support person and service animal accompany the patient. Family members, service providers or other people with knowledge about the needs of the person with a disability may serve as the designated support person.

Visitation hours for inpatients are 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pediatric and obstetric patients do not have restricted visiting hours.

Adult Patients:

No visitors are allowed, but one or two visitors may attend a patient discharge meeting for hands-on training.

Labor, Delivery, and Post-Partum Patients:

One support person, age 18 or older, is allowed. It must be the same person for the patient’s entire stay.

Visiting hours are not restricted.

Children under 18: