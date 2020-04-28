Minnesota hospitals develop respiratory boxes to protect healthcare workers in emergency rooms

article

Hospitals are trying to do more to protect healthcare workers who are on the front lines, including using respiratory boxes in Minnesota emergency rooms.

In severe cold cases, when patients have to be intubated, the fluids that spray from the patient’s mouth are extremely dangerous to these workers. While face shields are good, emergency room physicians at Hennepin Healthcare knew they needed more.

Dr. Marc Martel built the first respiratory box for use in his ER about four weeks ago using plexiglass and epoxy he bought at hardware stores. Recently, he developed a more flexible, lightweight version for those less severe patients.

“So, the patients are moving, we’re moving around the patients, we’re helping adjust things,” he explained. “The boxes were too rigid. Having two access points doesn’t allow for monitor leads and extra tubing or perform an EKG.”

Hospitals around the world have been developing their own versions of this. The University of Minnesota has developed a version that has a vacuum attached, sucking the aerosols through a high-grade filter.

The University of Minnesota's respiratory box.

The doctors who developed this version believe it’s unique due to its portability. It can be used in an ambulance without problems as it works to clean the area around patients’ faces.

Even when COVID-19 is long gone, these innovations will still be around and will still be saving lives.

“There’s going to be a lot of innovation that comes out of this,” said Martel. “I think not only for patient care, but for provider protection.”