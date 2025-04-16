Minnesota hospital warns families about window falls as weather warms up

The Brief The trauma team at Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) said they have already treated several children who fell from windows this season. According to HCMC data on window falls, they have treated nearly 100 children in the past decade.



Hennepin Healthcare officials say window safety is a critical reminder to families as we head into the warmer months.

The backstory:

The number of children seeking care at HCMC after falling out of a window has increased nearly every year since 2017.

Window accidents are preventable

What they're saying:

HCMC said the largest group at risk is the zero-to-three age group. It is the age where children start climbing and leaning on things like screens and windows.

The team said this type of accident can happen to children of any age – even a teenager.

The trauma team said this type of traumatic injury can change a life – forever.

"One child falling through a window is too many. It’s such preventable injury as well," said Kaytlin Hanson, a Trauma Prevention Coordinator at Hennepin Healthcare. "It really can vary. It varies by the kid, it varies by the height that they fell from, but we see orthopedic injuries where they’re breaking arms or dislocations, all the way up to severe brain injuries and severe spinal cord injuries. Every case is different."

What you can do:

HCMC said there are some things you should keep in mind if you do have children at home:

Keep furniture away from windows

Install window stops

Do not open windows all the way