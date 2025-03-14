Minnesota hits record high 75 degrees on Friday before storms Saturday

The Brief The Twin Cities region experienced a record-setting high temperature of 75 degrees on Friday. A previous high of 73 degrees was set back in 2012. Unfortunately, the spring-like temps will be short-lived, with temperatures plunging into the 40s on Saturday, with chances of snow and rain.



Unseasonably warm temperatures on Friday set a new record for high temperatures in the state.

Record high temps Friday in Minnesota

What we know:

FOX 9 meteorologists confirmed a daytime high temperature of 75 degrees around 4 p.m., beating the old record of 73 degrees set back in 2012.

However, the spring-like weather will be short-lived, as storms are expected to roll through the state beginning late Friday into Saturday.

Minnesota weather forecast

Saturday's forecast:

The Twin Cities metro will be relatively quiet through Saturday morning, though lingering light rain showers are expected.

Temperatures will begin to fall around noon as gusty breezes pick up out of the northwest, and continue the downward trend through the afternoon – likely reaching below freezing by the dinner hour.

The vast majority of accumulating snow will stay well west of the Twin Cities metro, but a few flakes, flurries, or snow showers could lead to a dusting or minor coating.

A winter storm watch is in effect for the western quarter of the state, where a band of heavy snow and some gusty winds could lead to more significant accumulation and near blizzard conditions at time late Friday night through Saturday.

An increasing potential for a very narrow band of snow could bring some isolated areas of more than 6 inches.

On Sunday, conditions will start to calm as winds gradually calm, but will be chillier with highs generally in the 30s.

Temperatures will then warm back into the 50s for the start of the week.