Minnesota hits record high 75 degrees on Friday before storms Saturday

Blizzard Warning
from SAT 4:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County
15
Blizzard Warning
from SAT 4:00 AM CDT until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Pipestone County, Lincoln County, Murray County, Lyon County
Blizzard Warning
from SAT 5:00 AM CDT until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Douglas County, Yellow Medicine County, Stevens County, Lac Qui Parle County, Pope County, Swift County
Blizzard Warning
from SAT 4:00 AM CDT until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 7:45 PM CDT until FRI 8:15 PM CDT, Watonwan County, Blue Earth County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 8:15 PM CDT, Martin County
High Wind Warning
from SAT 4:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, West Polk County, Kittson County, West Marshall County, Norman County, Clay County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 7:00 AM CDT until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Todd County
High Wind Warning
from SAT 7:00 AM CDT until SAT 6:00 PM CDT, Renville County, Redwood County, Kandiyohi County, Brown County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 7:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, North Itasca County, Koochiching County, South Cass County, North Cass County
High Wind Warning
from SAT 4:00 AM CDT until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Lincoln County, Pipestone County, Murray County, Lyon County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 4:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, East Becker County, Mahnomen County, Wadena County, Hubbard County, South Clearwater County, South Beltrami County, West Becker County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Lake Of The Woods County
High Wind Warning
from SAT 3:00 AM CDT until SAT 6:00 PM CDT, Douglas County, Swift County, Stevens County, Yellow Medicine County, Lac Qui Parle County, Pope County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 5:45 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Mower County, Fillmore County, Olmsted County, Dodge County, Houston County, Winona County, La Crosse County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 5:43 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Jackson County, Steele County, Watonwan County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County, Blue Earth County, Waseca County

Minnesota hits record high 75 degrees on Friday before storms Saturday

By
Published  March 14, 2025 4:53pm CDT
Weather
FOX 9

Spring-like Friday turns to storms Saturday

Record-high temperatures on Friday give way to severe weather into Saturday as strong winds, rain and even some snow accumulation is expected. FOX 9 meteorologist Jennifer McDermed outlines could be expected.

The Brief

    • The Twin Cities region experienced a record-setting high temperature of 75 degrees on Friday.
    • A previous high of 73 degrees was set back in 2012.
    • Unfortunately, the spring-like temps will be short-lived, with temperatures plunging into the 40s on Saturday, with chances of snow and rain.

(FOX 9) - Unseasonably warm temperatures on Friday set a new record for high temperatures in the state.

Record high temps Friday in Minnesota

What we know:

FOX 9 meteorologists confirmed a daytime high temperature of 75 degrees around 4 p.m., beating the old record of 73 degrees set back in 2012.

However, the spring-like weather will be short-lived, as storms are expected to roll through the state beginning late Friday into Saturday.

Minnesota weather forecast

Saturday's forecast:

The Twin Cities metro will be relatively quiet through Saturday morning, though lingering light rain showers are expected. 

Temperatures will begin to fall around noon as gusty breezes pick up out of the northwest, and continue the downward trend through the afternoon – likely reaching below freezing by the dinner hour. 

The vast majority of accumulating snow will stay well west of the Twin Cities metro, but a few flakes, flurries, or snow showers could lead to a dusting or minor coating.

A winter storm watch is in effect for the western quarter of the state, where a band of heavy snow and some gusty winds could lead to more significant accumulation and near blizzard conditions at time late Friday night through Saturday. 

An increasing potential for a very narrow band of snow could bring some isolated areas of more than 6 inches.

On Sunday, conditions will start to calm as winds gradually calm, but will be chillier with highs generally in the 30s.

Temperatures will then warm back into the 50s for the start of the week.

The Source: FOX 9 meteorologist Jennifer McDermed 

