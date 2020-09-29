Minnesota hits highest 7-day average for COVID-19 hospital admissions since mid-May

Minnesota is currently averaging 47 hospital admissions for COVID-19 per day—the highest 7-day average since mid-May, according to the latest data from the state health department.

Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 817 new cases of COVID-19 out 15,297 tests, a positivity rate of 5.3%. The key metric—the 7-day rolling average positivity rate—was 5.4% as of Monday, according to MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH as it suggests a higher rate of community transmission.

Minnesota has now seen a total of 98,447 cases of COVID-19.

Five more deaths were attributed to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll from the disease to 2,020. One of the five deaths was in Ramsey County while the rest were outside the Twin Cities metro.

Of the five deaths reported Tuesday, two were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities. To date, approximately 72% of Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths have been in those types of facilities.