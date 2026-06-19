2 adults found dead from gunshot after welfare check in Babbitt

The Brief Two adults were found dead with gunshot injuries in a Babbitt home on Thursday, June 18. Police say there is no threat to the public based on initial findings. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is helping with the investigation.



Authorities are investigating after two adults were found dead in a Babbitt home following a welfare check.

Welfare check in Babbitt

What we know:

According to the Babbitt Police Department, an officer was called to a residence on the 30 block of Aspen Lane just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, to conduct a welfare check.

Inside the home, the officer found two adults who appeared to have gunshot wounds. Babbitt Ambulance Service responded and pronounced both people dead at the scene.

Police say that based on the current investigation there is no current threat to the public.

What's next:

Both victims will be taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. Police have not yet released their names.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is assisting with the investigation, which remains active.