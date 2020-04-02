Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota health plans to waive COVID-19-related expenses during pandemic, governor says

Coronavirus in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota health plans have agreed to waive COVID-19-related expenses, Gov. Tim Walz annnounced Thursday.  

Minnesotans with commercial insurance--including individuals, small businesses and some large businesses--will have no cost-sharing charges for COVID-19 testing or in-network hospitalization, the governor said. They will also have expanded access to telemedicine services. 

These expenses will be waived until May 31. 

The move was made in response to a letter sent by the state’s health and commerce commissioner to the state’s health plans urging them to remove barriers to coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic

“This move will help ensure no Minnesotan has to sacrifice paying rent or buying groceries to cover a hospital bill from COVID-19,” Walz said in a statement. “I’m grateful Minnesota’s health plans are putting the health and safety of our fellow Minnesotans first during this pandemic.” 

The following are the health plans that have committed to waiving COVID-19-related expenses: 

  • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
  • HealthPartners
  • Hennepin Health
  • Medica
  • PreferredOne
  • UCare

For Minnesotans who receive their coverage through their employer and have self-insured plans, commissioners are encouraging employers to work with their plan administrators to implement similar measures. 