Minnesota health plans to waive COVID-19-related expenses during pandemic, governor says

Minnesota health plans have agreed to waive COVID-19-related expenses, Gov. Tim Walz annnounced Thursday.

Minnesotans with commercial insurance--including individuals, small businesses and some large businesses--will have no cost-sharing charges for COVID-19 testing or in-network hospitalization, the governor said. They will also have expanded access to telemedicine services.

These expenses will be waived until May 31.

The move was made in response to a letter sent by the state’s health and commerce commissioner to the state’s health plans urging them to remove barriers to coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This move will help ensure no Minnesotan has to sacrifice paying rent or buying groceries to cover a hospital bill from COVID-19,” Walz said in a statement. “I’m grateful Minnesota’s health plans are putting the health and safety of our fellow Minnesotans first during this pandemic.”

The following are the health plans that have committed to waiving COVID-19-related expenses:

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

HealthPartners

Hennepin Health

Medica

PreferredOne

UCare

For Minnesotans who receive their coverage through their employer and have self-insured plans, commissioners are encouraging employers to work with their plan administrators to implement similar measures.