Minnesota gun permit applications see record numbers

Rob Doar is the senior vice president of the Minnesota gun owner’s caucus – a major lobby group for gun rights. But he is also a permit to carry instructor for nearly a decade, and says the trends in his classes have been clear as day.

New permit to carry holders – many of them first-time gun owners – are getting younger and more diverse.

Industry data coming out also supports his theory that first-time gun owners are high, especially among women and people of color.

A recent permit to carry report from the state shows that 106,488 new permits were issued in 2021 – a new record – up from 96,554 the year before (also a record). The stats also represent an increase from 2019, when 51,404 were issued.

The data used to be heavily skewed to greater Minnesota and older people, but in recent years, permit holders that have been younger and in the metro area have also increased significantly.

The most were issued in Hennepin County, which is not unusual considering its population, followed by Ramsey, Anoka, Dakota and Washington.

The data on age and gender shows that in many suburban zip codes a high number of permits for both men and women ages 30 to 40 have been issued.

Some are vehemently anti-gun, but they’re motivated by reports of carjackings and home invasions.

For Doar, he’s heard it all, but expects demand to possibly plateau within the next year as well.