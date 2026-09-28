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Minneapolis police seek help identifying person of interest in June stabbing

By
FOX 9
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 28, 2026 4:28 PM CDT
Published September 28, 2026 4:28 PM CDT
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The Brief

    • Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in a stabbing near Hennepin and Lagoon avenues in uptown.
    • The stabbing happened around 9 p.m. on June 16 after an argument between women.
    • Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are working to identify a person of interest after a woman was stabbed near a popular intersection in uptown last June.

Woman sought in Minneapolis stabbing

What we know:

Minneapolis police say an argument broke out at approximately 9 p.m. on June 16 near the intersection of Hennepin and Lagoon avenues.

The confrontation escalated and one of the women was stabbed, according to police reports.

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe a person seen in the below photo could be connected to the attack and are asking the public to help identify them.

Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in a stabbing near Hennepin and Lagoon avenues in Minneapolis last June.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Minneapolis Police Department, referencing case number 26-165414.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The Source: Information provided by the Minneapolis Police Department.

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