Minneapolis police seek help identifying person of interest in June stabbing

The Brief Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in a stabbing near Hennepin and Lagoon avenues in uptown. The stabbing happened around 9 p.m. on June 16 after an argument between women. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.



Minneapolis police are working to identify a person of interest after a woman was stabbed near a popular intersection in uptown last June.

Woman sought in Minneapolis stabbing

What we know:

Minneapolis police say an argument broke out at approximately 9 p.m. on June 16 near the intersection of Hennepin and Lagoon avenues.

The confrontation escalated and one of the women was stabbed, according to police reports.

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe a person seen in the below photo could be connected to the attack and are asking the public to help identify them.

Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in a stabbing near Hennepin and Lagoon avenues in Minneapolis last June.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Minneapolis Police Department, referencing case number 26-165414.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).