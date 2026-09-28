Minneapolis police seek help identifying person of interest in June stabbing
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are working to identify a person of interest after a woman was stabbed near a popular intersection in uptown last June.
Woman sought in Minneapolis stabbing
What we know:
Minneapolis police say an argument broke out at approximately 9 p.m. on June 16 near the intersection of Hennepin and Lagoon avenues.
The confrontation escalated and one of the women was stabbed, according to police reports.
Dig deeper:
Investigators believe a person seen in the below photo could be connected to the attack and are asking the public to help identify them.
Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in a stabbing near Hennepin and Lagoon avenues in Minneapolis last June.
What you can do:
Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Minneapolis Police Department, referencing case number 26-165414.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
The Source: Information provided by the Minneapolis Police Department.