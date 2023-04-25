Minnesota graduation rates near pre-pandemic highs

Four-year graduation rates for Minnesota seniors rose again, according to data released by the Minnesota Department of Education.

MDE says the 2022 graduation data shows the graduation rate for the class of 2022 was 83.6%, a .2% increase from 2021. MDE goes on to say that 3,840 students from earlier classes also earned their diplomas.

Pre-pandemic the overall graduation rate was 83.8% in 2020.

Broken down by race MDE says graduations gains were made among American Indian students (2.5% increase), Black students (3.1% increase), and students who identify as two or more races (2.9% increase). Students that receive special education services also graduated at a high rate to surpass pre-pandemic levels.

"Our students, educators and school communities persevered through the challenges of the past few years, and their unwavering commitment to excellence resulted in improved graduation rates. We celebrate this significant milestone and also recognize that there is still much to be done," MDE Commissioner Willie Jett said in a press release. "Working together, we will ensure that every student graduates from high school equipped with the tools and knowledge necessary for a successful future."