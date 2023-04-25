Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
13
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Stearns County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Minnesota graduation rates near pre-pandemic highs

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Education
FOX 9

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Four-year graduation rates for Minnesota seniors rose again, according to data released by the Minnesota Department of Education. 

MDE says the 2022 graduation data shows the graduation rate for the class of 2022 was 83.6%, a .2% increase from 2021. MDE goes on to say that 3,840 students from earlier classes also earned their diplomas. 

Pre-pandemic the overall graduation rate was 83.8% in 2020. 

Broken down by race MDE says graduations gains were made among American Indian students (2.5% increase), Black students (3.1% increase), and students who identify as two or more races (2.9% increase). Students that receive special education services also graduated at a high rate to surpass pre-pandemic levels. 

"Our students, educators and school communities persevered through the challenges of the past few years, and their unwavering commitment to excellence resulted in improved graduation rates. We celebrate this significant milestone and also recognize that there is still much to be done," MDE Commissioner Willie Jett said in a press release. "Working together, we will ensure that every student graduates from high school equipped with the tools and knowledge necessary for a successful future."