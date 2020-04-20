Minnesota Governor: Retailers expect a shift in consumer behavior for next 18 months

Gov. Tim Walz said Minnesota retailers will likely have to change the way they do business for the next 18 months.

In his daily news conference with state officials, Walz said retailers are expecting a shift in consumer behavior until there’s a vaccine.

“They’re thinking this could be a long time – or even a generational shift – in how people view retail,” he said.

Walz said he is “encouraged” that Minnesota retailers are thinking about safety strategies during the pandemic.

Walz executed the state's stay-at-home order in late March, which led to the temporary closures of many Minnesota retailers. That order extends into May.