Minnesota Governor announces $100 million rental and mortgage assistance program

Gov. Tim Walz announced $100 million in rental and mortgage assistance to help Minnesota’s housing market before rent is due Sept. 1.

Walz, along with Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, said the $100 million program is the single biggest ask of the COVID-19 relief funds.

The new funding is in addition to the $26 million in assistance already issued to create new spaces for people experiencing homelessness.

Walz said the timing of the new program will help Minnesotans plan for September housing payments.

He called the funding a “big boost” to the state’s housing market that Flanagan said was "fragile" even before COVID-19.

The announcement was made at a north Minneapolis housing facility on West Broadway, in a zip code where more than half of tenants faced evictions.