Minnesota getting $33M for trees, green spaces: Here's where they'll be planted

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding $1.13 billion in funding for 385 tree-planting projects across the country, including more than $33 million for projects in Minnesota.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the projects while in Iowa on Thursday, with the projects aimed at lowering extreme heat and improving health.

"These investments arrive as cities across the country experience record-breaking heatwaves that have grave impacts on public health, energy consumption, and overall well-being," said Secretary Vilsack. "Thanks to President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we are supporting communities in becoming more resilient to climate change and combating extreme heat with the cooling effects of increased urban tree canopy, while also supporting employment opportunities and professional training that will strengthen local economies."

Here are the projects being funded in Minnesota, according to the USDA:

City of Minneapolis, Minneapolis Equitable Tree Canopy Management Program: $8,000,000

The Minneapolis Equitable Tree Canopy Management Program will provide ash tree removals or treatment, stump grinding, diverse species planting, community-led engagement and outreach, and workforce development.

City of Richfield, Increasing Urban Tree Canopy in Southeast Richfield: $498,075

This investment seeks to address the loss of urban canopy due to the prevalence of Emerald Ash Borer and subsequent tree removals. This project will help strengthen and replant canopy in the right of way in identified census tracts, focusing on where trees have not been planted or aren’t on existing planting schedules.

City of Rochester, Healthy Trees, Healthy City Initiative: $1,000,000

The City of Rochester plans to plant trees within the public right-of-way and on private property during the project period. These investments will support Rochester’s goal to increase urban canopy from 28 to 35 percent by 2035. This project will help Rochester reduce carbon emissions, decrease temperatures, enhance public safety, improve mental health, and create other significant benefits.

City of St. Paul, St. Paul Urban & Community Forestry Project: $2,000,000

This project will provide a multi-year "Jobs and Training Program" including employment readiness and paid work experience focusing on tree planting and ongoing maintenance. Reforestation efforts will include installation of plant community specific trees to improve canopy diversity and resiliency.

City of Shoreview, Boulevard Tree Replanting after Ash Removals from EAB: $210,000

This investment in the City of Shoreview, MN would involve replanting boulevard trees throughout the city after a significant loss of trees due to the emerald ash borer (EAB) infestation. The goal of this project is to work with community groups and businesses to replant a tree for every tree removed due to EAB.

Great River Greening, Cooling Minnesota Communities (CMC): Expanding Tree Canopies, Empowering Communities, and Increasing Access: $10,000,000

The Cooling Minnesota Communities project will increase equitable access to the urban tree canopy by planting, distributing, and maintaining trees on city property, school campuses, public housing or community sites, regional parks, and residential homes across disadvantaged communities in Saint Paul, Brooklyn Center, Saint Cloud, Faribault, and Owatonna.

Hennepin County, Beating the Heat Island in Hennepin County: $10,000,000

Hennepin County will maximize this investment by planting climate-adaptive replacement trees; educating the residents about the care and benefits of trees; contracting with disadvantaged tree removal businesses and expanding county and community-based workforce development programs to employ teens and young adults to plant and maintain the trees.

University of Minnesota, Urban Tree Diversity in the Upper Midwest: Resilience Through Education: $1,730,396



This project will apply a three-phased approach to developing a planting education curriculum focused on generating equity for disadvantaged communities in Minneapolis and resilience throughout the urban environment. By working with community partners this project aims to implement tree diversification, engage disadvantaged stakeholders, and facilitate workforce development.