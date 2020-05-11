Minnesota gets first shipment of remdesivir

article

Minnesota health officials say they got 1,200 vials of remdesivir, the drug that shows promise as a treatment for coronavirus, from the federal government on Saturday.



Another smaller shipment of 400 vials is expected Tuesday.



Health officials distributed it over the weekend to health care facilities to treat patients with severe cases. It's a 10-day course of 11 vials per patient. Patients with highest priority have lab-confirmed cases and have been on a ventilator for five days or less, health officials said.

A Rosemount woman diagnosed with COVID-19 was part of a national remdesivir trial and improved within days of using the treatment. At time, she did not know if she had been a placebo or remdesivir, but she later told FOX 9 the trial organizers confirmed to her that she received the drug.

