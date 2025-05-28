Minnesota Frost celebrates second Walter Cup, young girls inspired

The Brief The Minnesota Frost celebrated its second championship win as the only PWHL team to bring home the Walter Cup. Players and fans marched from Tria Rink to Xcel Energy Center holding the Walter Cup up high. Afterwards, players signed jerseys and took photos with fans.



The Minnesota Frost and fans paraded in downtown St. Paul with the Walter Cup, celebrating back-to-back championship wins.

They’re the only Women’s Professorial Hockey League team to win the championship.

Minnesota Frost celebrate 2nd championship win

Big picture view:

Chants of "Brr its cold in here, there must be some front in the atmosphere," could be heard from Tria Rink to Xcel Energy Center. Fans were wearing Frost jerseys or the color purple, cheering the team on. The players were decked out in black shirts that said Minnesota vs. Everyone.

The women held up the Walter Cup high for everyone to see, as they’re the only ones to touch it.

"It's super exciting, I think you can see the energy that we have out here tonight. It’s just great to see the fans come and support us, but it's obviously such a competitive league. To do it back to back is hard, but awesome that our group was able to do it," said Grace Zumwinkle who plays Forward on the Minnesota Frost.

Young girls hope to be in PWHL

What they're saying:

Young girls were in awe looking up to players in the Professional Women’s Hockey League. A young girl was wearing Grace Zumwinkle’s jersey, and she signed it.

"I’ve been playing hockey for like 12 years now, and to see like I could be in their shoes someday, I really want to play where they’re at," said Anna Franco, a Frost fan.

"Hockey is pretty much the only sport I can pay attention to. And I just think women are so much more energetic than the men. I think it's so much fun. I love seeing how much fun they’re having on the ice," said Eden Myers, a Frost fan.

The Frost have won two Walter Cups, and the Professional Women's Hockey League continues to grow.