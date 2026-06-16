Minnesota fossil featured at Smithsonian National Museum this month

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The Brief The Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History opens a new exhibition Thursday, June 18. A rare fossil sea star that lived between 457 and 449 million years ago found in Minnesota is one of the 600 objects from all 50 states. The exhibition celebrates America's 250th anniversary and will run for several years in Washington, D.C.



A rare Minnesota fossil is among the highlights as the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History launches a new exhibition exploring the nation’s history.

Minnesota’s ancient sea star takes the spotlight

What we know:

The exhibition, "From These Lands: Sharing Our Natural and Cultural Heritage," opens Thursday, June 18, and features more than 600 rare objects and specimens from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories, according to a press release.

The announcement notes that Minnesota is represented by a fossil sea star, Hudsonaster narrawayi, which lived between 457 and 449 million years ago, when Minnesota was covered by warm, shallow seas. Fossils like the sea star are said to offer a window into ancient marine life of the time.

Dig deeper:

The 5,000-square-foot gallery draws from the Smithsonian’s collection of more than 148 million artifacts and specimens, highlighting the people, landscapes, discoveries, and traditions that have shaped the country.

The exhibition is part of the nationwide celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

What they're saying:

"This exhibition brings the entire country into one gallery," said Kirk Johnson, Sant Director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History in a press release. "As the country marks its 250th anniversary, ‘From These Lands’ presents an opportunity to celebrate the diversity of our landscapes, the depth of our history and the connections that link people and the natural world across borders."