Minnesota fall colors forecast: Pockets of colors showing up

The Brief Some trees are starting to change color around Minnesota, with near-peak colors possible in the northern third of Minnesota by this weekend. The typical peak color is early October in northern Minnesota and later in the month for the Twin Cities metro and southern Minnesota.



Pockets of fall color are showing up all around Minnesota and the surrounding area while many trees are still mostly green.

Near-peak color possible by this weekend in some areas

The typical fall timeline for leaves to reach near-peak fall colors will be up in the northern third of the state by this weekend. The North Shore will be looking great this weekend for any travel plans. With our warm weather extending through most of September after a wet spring and summer — this may lead to a slight delay, but a vibrant one as we continue through fall.

This Lutsen Mountains camera gives you a live look at what conditions are like in Lutsen, on Minnesota's North Shore.

Fall color forecast for Minnesota on Sept. 25, 2024.

The science behind the fall color is for the most part due to the amount of daylight we have. Chlorophyll, which gives the leaves their green color, breaks down faster as the amount of daylight gets shorter and temperatures trend chillier. The reds, yellows, and orange colors are always there, but don't show up until the chlorophyll really starts to break down. The amount of warmth and rain during the year before the fall can play an important role in how vibrant our fall foliage can be.

Elevation can also play a role in where fall colors start to show first, and you can see that with the fall colors showing up near peak in the mountains to our west and across parts of the New England states.

Western United States fall color forecast on Sept. 25, 2024.

Typical peak color in MN

The first week of October typically features the northern third of Minnesota in peak form. This does include the North Shore. A few pockets of north-central Minnesota can be at 75-100% changed as well. The southern half of the state lags behind slightly, according to the fall color map from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

By mid-October, the fall color forecast features the northern half of Minnesota past peak with west-central Minnesota through parts of the southeast in the near peak or right at peak color. The second half of October is typically when the Twin Cities through parts of southeastern Minnesota reach peak fall foliage.



A hard freeze or a day (or more) of strong gusty winds can put a damper on how long our fall colors stick around. Both can bring the majority of leaves down in short order. Right now though, the weather forecast looks beautiful with some cooler, but seasonable temperatures forecast into next week.