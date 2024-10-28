Minnesota is one of the 10 most expensive states for infant care, study finds

article

Minnesota is one of the most expensive states in the United States for infant care, ranking in the top 10, according to a new study by Bankrate.

Bankrate analyzed the percentage of annual median income spent on full-time center-based infant care for one child in 2023, to see the affordability of child care across the country. The study looks into data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Child Care Aware of America.

How much does infant cost in Minnesota?

In Minnesota, the median income for families with children under 18 years old is $116,115, and the average cost of full-time infant care of one child is $20,129.

That means 17.3% of parent's income is spent on infant care in the state.

According to the study, child care is generally the most expensive for infants and toddlers, with the cost decreasing as children age. It is important to note that the cost of child care widely depends on the type of child care provider parents are using, the number of children parents have in child care, their age and where the family lives.

Minnesota is also one of the most expensive states to give birth, according to a different study done by Very Very Diapers. The total cost to give birth in Minnesota is about $8,104.

Not only is Minnesota as a state expensive for child and infant care, Minneapolis is one of the most expensive cities in the United States for infant care.

According to a study by Lending Tree, which looked at data from the 2023 Child Care Aware of America and 2022 BLS and fiscal year 2024 FMRs, infant care costs were found to be 9% higher than the average cost of rank in the city.

What state has the most affordable infant care?

According to the Bankrate study, South Dakota is the most affordable state for infant care. The state has the lowest percentage of family income spent on child care for one infant, at 8.7%. Child care for one infant costs, on average, $7,862.

North Dakota ranks second in the study for most affordable child care, with about 9.8% of family income going to infant care.

Most expensive states for child care

The study says that the average cost for full-time child care for one infant in the U.S. was $14,070 in 2023, and at least 10% of a family's income in almost every state goes to infant care.

The top 10 most expensive states for infant care according to Bankrate:

New Mexico Hawaii New York California Massachusetts Oregon Washington Minnesota Kansas Maryland

Least expensive states for infant care

South Dakota North Dakota Utah Idaho South Carolina Alabama Alaska Mississippi Wyoming Arkansas