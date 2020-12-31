Minnesota ends 2020 with 5,323 COVID-19 deaths reported

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 61 additional deaths from COVID-19 in its New Year’s Eve update, bringing the state’s total number of coronavirus deaths in 2020 to 5,323 as the year comes to an end.

Since the start of the pandemic, Minnesota has reported 415,302 positive tests, with 2,204 new cases reported Thursday from 48,440 completed tests. The state has reported 21,864 COVID-19 hospitalizations since March.

Long-term care and assisted-living residents represented 37 of the 61 new deaths reported Thursday. Long-term care and assisted living has accounted for nearly two-thirds of Minnesota’s COVID deaths.

This month, Minnesota received its first shipments of both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and began administered the first of two doses to front-line workers and long-term care residents. More than 44,000 vaccines have been administered in Minnesota as of Dec. 31, according to MDH data.

Minnesota health officials say members of the general public can expect to receive the COVID-19 vaccine sometime in this spring or early summer.

MDH is still working out the details of how they will notify people when vaccines are being administered to the general public. Health Commissioner says people will likely get alerts from their employers or local health care clinics.

