Minnesota DPS commissioner promises full review of deadly Minneapolis crash

After calls from the victim's families for an independent investigation into the Minneapolis crash that killed five young women, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety commissioner promises families a review of the moments before the crash.

At issue is a Minnesota State Patrol squad that was trailing the Escalade, which police say was driven by Derrick Thompson, before the Escalade collided with a car carrying the young women. The crash killed 20-year-old Sahra Gesaade, 20-year-old Salma Abdikadir, 19-year-old Segal Hersey, 19-year-old Siham Adam, and 17-year-old Sabiriin Ali, while an injured Thompson was allegedly able to run away from the scene before being arrested a short distance away.

According to charges, a state trooper clocked Thompson on I-35W in Minneapolis driving 95 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone "weaving in and out of traffic lanes in a reckless manner." The trooper pulled out and attempted to catch up with Thompson, without activating the squad lights, but charges state Thompson quickly took an exit for Lake Street. Moments later, the Escalade collided with the victim's vehicle.

In a news conference on Monday, the families of the five victims laid blame on the trooper for chasing Thompson. In a letter to the CAIR Minnesota executive director, DPS Commissioner Bob Jacobson made it clear that Thompson "was not being pursued," citing Minnesota State Patrol's assessment. He promised a review of the night but did not respond directly to calls for an independent investigation, instead putting faith behind the institutions already reviewing the crash.

"The lawless and reckless behavior that took the lives of these five bright, thriving women is unacceptable," wrote Jacobson, referencing Thompson's actions. "There will be a thorough review of this entire incident, from the moment the trooper’s attention was drawn to the vehicle Mr. Thompson was driving, to his arrest after fleeing on foot."

Traffic camera video from the night of the collision shows the Escalade traveling at a high rate of speed down I-35W and onto the Lake Street exit, with a trooper following a distance behind.

"We want to see full accountability for this horrific tragedy. We have confidence in the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and United States Attorney’s Office, both of which have reviewed the full incident for the criminal charges," Jacobson added. "I want to ensure you are also aware that a homicide agent from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) responded to the scene and provided assistance to the Minneapolis Police Department. The BCA laboratory has conducted and continues to provide forensic analysis of the evidence. The State Patrol has also provided their technical expertise on the crash reconstruction."

Jacobson also offered the families a chance to meet with him and review the squad video from the night of the crash.