Minnesota DOC wants independent law enforcement agency to investigate possible criminal charges in jail death

The Minnesota Department of Corrections confirmed Saturday that it is pushing for an independent law enforcement agency to investigate possible criminal charges in the 2018 death of Hardel Sherrell inside the Beltrami County Jail.

Since Sherrell's death, his mother, Del Shea Perry, has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the county, the jail, and their healthcare providers. She is also demanding criminal charges be filed.

The Department of Corrections recently found the jail and its staff committed gross violations in Sherrell's death. The 27-year old man was suffering a deteriorating medical condition for days, but did not receive the care he needed. Much of his suffering was captured on in-house jail surveillance video. Staff allegedly believed Hardel was faking his illness.

DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell wrote in a statement that "based on recently uncovered information, we are coordinating with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to refer the matter to an independent law enforcement agency to explore possible criminal charges related to the circumstances of Mr. Sherrell’s death. I have also directed an analysis of all Department of Corrections reviews of deaths in Minnesota jails over the past five years."

Full statement from DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell:



“Mr. Sherrell’s mother Del Shea Perry rightly pushed to have the circumstances of her son’s death in the Beltrami County Jail fully reviewed. Now, because of Ms. Perry’s perseverance, we are closer to achieving a full understanding of what happened.



“It shouldn’t take a mother’s determination for the truth to come to light. Minnesota law gives DOC oversight responsibility for county jails. Our recent re-review of Hardel Sherrell's death uncovered longstanding and problematic processes that led to a failure to uncover the truth about what occurred during Mr. Sherrell’s nine day incarceration.



“People temporarily detained in county jails deserve and have a Constitutional right to have their health and safety prioritized and protected while they are in custody. I have directed the DOC’s Jail Inspection and Enforcement Unit to redouble its efforts to ensure that conditions of confinement meet the legal, Constitutional, and moral obligations of a civil society.



“The DOC is committed to the truth. We will be transparent. We will be thorough. And we will work to earn Minnesotans' trust that we are doing it right.”