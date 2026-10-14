Minnesota DNR tree seedlings: 3.5 million on sale Oct. 13

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources opened spring 2027 seedling sales at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. More than 3.5 million native, bare-root tree and shrub seedlings will be available online for Minnesota landowners. Sales stay open through Friday, March 12, 2027, or until stock sells out.



Minnesota landowners can now order spring 2027 tree and shrub seedlings.

How Minnesota landowners can order

At 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' (DNR) State Forest Nursery opened sales for spring 2027 seedlings, according to the agency. More than 3.5 million native, bare-root tree and shrub seedlings will be available for Minnesota landowners to order.

The DNR says the nursery has options for people reforesting property after a harvest or planting for wildlife and pollinators.

Local perspective:

Seedlings are ordered through the online system at webapps.dnr.state.mn.us/nursery, according to the DNR. The agency encourages customers to create a LoginMN account so they can track and view orders.

Customers can still check out as guests, the DNR said, but they will not be able to track orders or view order history in the system. The agency says anyone using cost share or claiming tax-exempt status will need to create an account.

Timeline:

The DNR says seedling sales will remain open through Friday, March 12, 2027, or until stock is sold out. Inventory and ordering information is available at mndnr.gov/nursery.

Seedling choices, prices and planting help

The DNR says the nursery has an ample supply of white pine and white spruce, which provide wildlife shelter in winter. The agency is also offering several varieties of shrubs, including dogwoods, nannyberries and cherries, as well as pre-made mixed-species seedling packets to fit woodland goals.

By the numbers:

"Our tree and shrub seedlings are great for large scale plantings and reforestation projects. Bareroot seedlings are easy to plant and some DNR offices even lend out tree planters you can attach to your tractor," DNR Asst. State Forest Nursery Manager Matt Thompson said. "Our conifers are less than a dollar per tree and hardwoods are $1.25. The price drops even more when you order larger quantities. With a $20 flat rate for pick up at a drop site near you, it's a great deal."

The minimum order is 300 seedlings or one 250-seedling packet, according to the DNR. Orders can be customized in increments of 100 per species, and the agency says an open acre can accommodate 300 to 700 seedlings depending on site conditions and future forest goals.

The DNR says landowners planting three acres or more of open, historically forested land may qualify for the Field to Forest Cost Share program. After planting is complete, the program reimburses up to 75% of tree planting costs and provides an additional $500 per acre, and the agency says funding is limited, so landowners should sign up early to give a forester time to visit the property and help create the required tree planting plan.