Minnesota DNR land sale: Bidding opens Dec. 2 for rural properties
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is gearing up for an online public land sale in December, offering properties that could be perfect for hunting, camping, or expanding landholdings.
Online auction details
What we know:
The auction will take place on MNBid.mn.gov from Dec. 2-Dec. 16. Interested bidders can find more details and register on the DNR land sale webpage.
The DNR is selling 188 acres of school trust lands, including a 67-acre parcel in Fredenberg Township near Island Lake Reservoir. These lands were granted to the state to support public education financially.
Why you should care:
Revenue from the sale will bolster the Permanent School Fund, benefiting 850,000 K-12 students across Minnesota by distributing funds to public and charter schools.
The DNR regularly reviews its land holdings to ensure they meet the state's conservation and economic needs, selling those that no longer do.
The Source: This story uses information from a press release by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.