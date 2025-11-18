Minnesota DNR land sale: Bidding opens Dec. 2 for rural properties

article

The Brief The Minnesota DNR is holding an online public land sale from Dec. 2–16. Lands in Carlton, Clearwater, St. Louis, and Wadena counties are available. Most of the land for sale is school trust land benefiting public education.



The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is gearing up for an online public land sale in December, offering properties that could be perfect for hunting, camping, or expanding landholdings.

Online auction details

What we know:

The auction will take place on MNBid.mn.gov from Dec. 2-Dec. 16. Interested bidders can find more details and register on the DNR land sale webpage.

The DNR is selling 188 acres of school trust lands, including a 67-acre parcel in Fredenberg Township near Island Lake Reservoir. These lands were granted to the state to support public education financially.

Why you should care:

Revenue from the sale will bolster the Permanent School Fund, benefiting 850,000 K-12 students across Minnesota by distributing funds to public and charter schools.

The DNR regularly reviews its land holdings to ensure they meet the state's conservation and economic needs, selling those that no longer do.