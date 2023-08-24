Minnesota DNR highlights lesser-known fish at State Fair

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is shining a spotlight on lesser-known fish at the Minnesota State Fair this year.

The DNR stocked its fish pond with about 40 fish species, and this year, the department is showing special attention to "misunderstood fish" or "rough fish" that anglers may not be the most thrilled about catching but play a vital role in aquatic ecosystems and keeping waterways healthy.

These "rough fish" species include buffalo, bowfin (also known as dogfish), carpsuckers, freshwater drum (also known as sheepshead), gar, goldeye, mooneye, quillback, and several species of redhorses and suckers.

"We’re shining some light on these fish, and we have a questionnaire available online for people to let us know more about how they want these species managed in the future," Shannon Fisher, fisheries monitoring and regulations manager. "We will have Fish and Wildlife staff at the fish pond daily to answer questions and talk to folks about these fish, so please bring your questions."

Visitors at the State Fair can visit the pond and DNR building at the corner of Carnes Avenue and Nelson Street in Falcon Heights. Fairgoers can also attend one of the seven fish talks held throughout the day.

Can’t make it to the fair? You can watch inside the pond via the live fish cam streaming on the DNR’s website here.