Minnesota DNR EagleCam goes live for 2025 season

A livestream showing the nesting behavior of a pair of bald eagles has launched for the 2025 season.

Minnesota DNR EagleCam

What we know:

The popular DNR EagleCam began its season on Dec. 2, featuring the same active nest as last year.

In an announcement, the DNR says that this year viewers will enjoy an improved view of the nest after the repositioning of a camera. An antenna has also been added to offer a sharper image.

Dig deeper:

The DNR EagleCam is a livestream of a bald eagle nest that first started in December 2012. For more than a decade, thousands of people have tuned in to watch the feed.

Since 2013, the Nongame Wildlife Program has provided the DNR EagleCam as a way for people to "easily connect with nature as they witness the fascinating lives of breeding birds."

In 2024, a second EagleCam was added to follow a pair of bald eagles throughout the winter.



The previous EagleCam continues to display the territory once occupied by the original EagleCam nest, which fell during a storm in April 2023.

Why you should care:

Viewers tuning into the EagleCam during December are likely to witness an eagle pair courting and upgrading their nest, bringing in new nesting material as a bonding activity.

The DNR says the pair typically increases their activity as winter progresses and will usually have two or three eggs by mid-February, which incubate for about 35 days.

Once the chicks hatch, the stream will also show the process of bald eagles raising their chicks.

What they're saying:

"The recovery of the bald eagle population is a conservation success story. The DNR’s EagleCam celebrates this success and gives us a unique opportunity to witness these once endangered birds as they prepare for and raise new chicks," said Kristin Hall, Nongame Wildlife Program supervisor in a statement. "Donations to the Nongame Wildlife Program helped restore the bald eagle population in Minnesota and aided their recovery nationally. That shows what is possible for the hundreds of at-risk wildlife that still need our help."