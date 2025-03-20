Minnesota DNR EagleCam loses view of nest

article

The Brief The EagleCam view of an eagle's nest provided by the Minnesota DNR has been knocked out of view. The DNR says high winds likely shifted the view of the camera. Officials say it won't be fixed until after breeding season.



The Minnesota DNR says its EagleCam has been knocked out of view of the next and they aren't going to be able to correct it before hatching.

EagleCam issues

What we know:

In a news release on Thursday, the Minnesota DNR said the camera had moved out of range and the nest is now obstructed by the tree trunk.

The DNR believes high winds likely may have caused the obstruction.

Dig deeper:

The DNR went out earlier this month to inspect the camera. As far as they can tell, the camera isn't damaged. However, due to the "actively incubating eagle pair" they were unable to take a closer look.

The current view of the EagleCam. (Supplied)

Fix will comes after breeding season

What's next:

The DNR says it would be able to correct the camera because it doesn't want to risk disturbing the eagles during "the most sensitive time in their breeding season." To readjust the camera, they would need to use a bucket truck, officials explain.

After the breeding season, the DNR says it will "troubleshoot the camera set up and placement in hopes of providing a better EagleCam experience next season."

What you can do:

The DNR is encouraging people looking for the EagleCam to enjoy its FalconCam instead.

"A pair of peregrine falcons has been observed in our downtown Saint Paul nest box, displaying courtship behaviors, as we enter their breeding season," the DNR writes.

You can check out the FalconCam by clicking here.