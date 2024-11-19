Minnesota DNR EagleCam adding new nest site while keeping original camera online

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Tuesday it's adding another EagleCam that will feature a new nest with a bald eagle pair this season.

What we know

The DNR said the new camera for the 2024-25 season is at a nest for a breeding pair of bald eagles, who have used the nest for the past four years and have had several eaglets. Viewers can "watch them restore their nest and bond for the coming breeding season."

The camera is scheduled to go live on Thursday, Nov. 21.

The DNR is holding a media briefing at 11 a.m. on Tuesday about the new EagleCam. You can watch it live in the player above. Nongame Wildlife Program Communications Specialist Lori Naumann, who has administered the EagleCam throughout its 12-year history, is expected to provide more details, according to a press release.

Context

A bald eagle lays on an egg in its nest, which can be viewed on the Minnesota DNRs live EagleCam. (Minnesota Dept. of Natural Resources)

The DNR EagleCam is a live stream of a bald eagle nest somewhere in Minnesota. It first started in December 2012 and for more than a decade, thousands of people have tuned in to watch the camera.

In addition to the new camera, the camera from last season will still be up and running to show the territory and catch possible sightings of the pair of eagles who lost their nest.

In April 2023, heavy snow fell and caused the branch of the eagle’s nest to break. The DNR says the branch held the nest for 20 years before it fell. DNR staff went to the site and found that the 1-week-old chick did not survive the fall.

The DNR explained in a press release that the camera was installed at the new location because "it was not possible to run electricity to the original EagleCam pair’s new nest. As with the original camera, Xcel Energy provided their services without charge, making this second camera possible."

Both EagleCam's can be found on the DNR website and the DNR's YouTube Channel.