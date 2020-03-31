Minnesota Dept. of Education cancels MCA tests for 2019-20 school year

With schools closed and students participating in distancing learning until at least May due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Minnesota Department of Education has officially canceled the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments, also known as the MCA tests, for the 2019-20 school year.

The United States Department of Education announced earlier this month that states could apply for a waiver allowing them to bypass standardized statewide assessments for the current school year.

The Minnesota Department of Education applied for the waiver and received it on Tuesday, Deputy Education Commissioner Heather Mueller announced during a daily coronavirus briefing with the other state leaders.

Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all public schools in the state closed until at least May 4. Most students in the state began distance learning on Monday.