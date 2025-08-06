Minnesota Department of Public Safety implements new safety measures at Capitol

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Public Safety will reduce public entrances at the Minnesota State Capitol. The changes come as the state reviews safety at the Capitol. Officials have hired an expert to review the capitol's safety plan.



The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is implementing new safety measures at the Minnesota State Capitol on Wednesday after a breach last month, during which a naked man was found inside Senate chambers.

New security changes at Capitol

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday it would reduce the number of public entrances at the Capitol.

In the past, the Capitol had three public entrances with 14 total open doors during business hours.

Starting Wednesday, the Minnesota State Patrol will reduce public access to two entrances with four open doors: the main south entrance at the top of the Capitol stairs and the ground-level entrance beneath the stairs.

Visitors who require accessible parking at the Senate building can still do so but need to call capitol security for an escort.

Big picture view:

All other entrances will require key cards to enter. There will also be increased security at the public entrances.

What they're saying:

Last week, officials made it clear that, as they reviewed safety at the Capitol, they were focused on balancing security with "openness" to the public.

"The Capitol is more than just a building. It’s a symbol of democracy and a place where Minnesotans come to be heard," Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson said in a provided statement on Tuesday. "These updated security measures reflect our responsibility and commitment to protecting everyone who works at or visits the Capitol while keeping the building open and accessible to all. We remain committed to continuously reviewing and improving security protocols."

State reviewing Capitol security

The backstory:

The changes come as the Department of Public Safety has hired an expert to review security at the Capitol.

Last week, the state announced the hiring, which followed a security breach last month and the shootings of Rep. Melissa Hortman and Sen. John Hoffman in June. At the same time, safety leaders said they were reviewing other security tweaks, like reducing entrances and potentially adding metal detectors.

Dig deeper:

According to a criminal complaint, the man who snuck into the capitol in the late-night hours of July 25 had entered the capitol during normal business hours and had propped open an exterior door. He then used that door to re-enter the capitol around 9:45 p.m.

The man was discovered by guards sitting naked in the Senate president's chair making strange statements. The man was transported to Regions for mental health treatment, but ended up being released and returning to the Capitol twice over the next day. He was ultimately arrested on a warrant out of Wisconsin.