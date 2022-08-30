Garden Guy: Farm-to-pint beer at the Minnesota State Fair

Minnesota breweries are known for their specialty, albeit gimmicky, Minnesota State Fair beers. And while they're featured across the fairgrounds, there's one place that offers the most variety of locally brewed beers.

The Brewed in Minnesota booth from the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild in the Horticulture Building has beer from 90 Minnesota breweries. In addition to the flights of libations, it aims to educate fairgoers about the farm-to-pint process and Minnesota-made beers.

FOX 9 Garden Guy Dale K stopped by the Brewed in Minnesota booth to have a pint and learn about Minnesota beers.