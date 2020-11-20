Minnesota courts to limit in-person activities through Jan. 31

article

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases statewide, the Minnesota courts will limit in-person activities, according to a new order issued from the Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice.

The order takes effect Nov. 30 and lasts for 60 days until Jan. 31.

During this time, all hearings will be held remotely and no new jury trials or grand jury proceedings will begin. Those that have already begun can continue until they are completed. Exceptions may be granted in limited circumstances.

There will also be at least one public service counter open in each county during business hours on weekdays. Service can be provided remotely, by appointment or in-person.

Proceedings in appeals pending before the Minnesota Court of Appeals and the Minnesota Supreme Court will be held as scheduled. Proceedings that are before the Commitment Appeal Panel can continue as scheduled by the Panel, but use of remote technology is encouraged.