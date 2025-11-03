Minnesota couple's wedding guestbook bikes stolen from driveway

The Brief Del Meyer-Anderson and her husband John have been long-distance motorcycle riders for years and met through their love for riding. For their wedding, the couple decided to purchase off-road bikes as a unique wedding guestbook for their friends and family to sign. The guestbooks, filled with signatures, were stolen from Del’s driveway on Larpentuer Avenue and now the two are offering a reward to get them back.



Del Meyer-Anderson's passion for motorcycles led her to a unique wedding keepsake, but they were stolen shortly after her big day.

Wedding guestbook bikes stolen

What we know:

Del and her husband John used Honda Monkey bikes as guestbooks at their wedding. Friends and family signed the bikes, making them sentimental keepsakes. Days after their wedding, the bikes were stolen from their driveway on Larpentuer Avenue between White Bear Avenue and Prosperity Road. John had loaded the bikes onto their truck with the keys inside, planning to leave early on Oct. 20.

Unfortunately, the night before, the bikes were taken before they could embark on their journey.

A plea for help

What they're saying:

"We can buy new bikes, but they were so special because everyone we loved had written special messages on them, and we can't replace that," Del said.

In the front yard of their Maplewood home, next to their "Just Married!" signs, are signs that say, "Please return my wedding guestbook" and "Stolen motorcycles reward."

It’s their hope, that someone sees the signs and other pleas for help online, and returns the bikes.

"Let’s just see if we can make someone feel guilty and get them back," Del said.

Del and John are hoping the message reaches the right people to give them back the items that hold irreplaceable memories.

What we don't know:

The current whereabouts of the stolen bikes remain unknown, and there have been no responses to their plea for their return.

Del filed a police report and is offering a reward.

"How much were you thinking?" reporter Symone Woolridge asked.

"I don’t know," Del said. "We were thinking $1,000, you know. I don’t know. I just want them back."

Some business owners in the community have also come together to help.

Asylumcycle, a motorcycle repair shop in Maplewood, took to social media to offer the business as a place for drop-offs, no questions asked.

T & S Stucco Stone & Painting, based in St. Paul also offered to be a drop-off location.

Love for biking leads to love story

Dig deeper:

Joy riding comes quite often for Del. Her happy place is on her motorcycle.

But Del doesn’t just ride, she participates in motorcycle challenges called rallies, driving thousands of miles around the world.

It’s no surprise the first chapter in Del’s love story begins with what she calls her baby.

"This is Max," she said as she showed her motorcycle. "My current rally bike."

Max carried her through a 9-, 10-, and 11,000-mile road challenge—recognized as the "Superbowl" of competitive motorcycle rallies called the Iron Butt Rally.

"We basically wound our way through the country to Alaska."

These adventures led her to a ride into the sunset with her now husband John.

"I randomly get this Facebook message from this random dude that I had no idea who he was, named John, just saying, you know, just checking up on the rookie. How you doing? If you want to talk, I’m running through Nevada. I got nine hours of nothing."

They learned they had so much in common. John had been a long-distance rider before Del.

So, when the two planned their wedding, they knew their bikes deserved a seat at their venue.

"I was like, I want to do something cool," Del said. "That's something we can use. That's going be something that we're going to look at the rest of our lives and enjoy."

For their wedding, they decided to buy the two Honda Monkey bikes as the perfect keepsake.

By the end of their wedding night, the bikes were filled with signatures from their friends and family.

"The plan was to use them as our guest book and then take them out and do some trail riding."